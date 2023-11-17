Byrne Justice Assistance Grants Go to Methuen, North Andover, West Newbury and Others

Police departments in area cities and towns are receiving federal grants to address “unmet public safety priorities.”

The Edward J. Byrne Justice Assistance Grants, awarded by the U.S. Justice Department and administered by the state, pay for strategies to stem drug use, human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault, gang and gun violence, missing person cases and hate crimes. Additional priorities may include technology upgrades, investigative tools and protective gear, school safety and security and efforts to advance racial equity and support underserved communities.

Grants awarded locally are Lawrence, $50,000; Merrimac $49,528; Methuen, $49,550; North Andover, $36,476; and West Newbury, $30,876.

Gov. Maura Healey said “This program allows towns and cities to identify their most pressing needs and direct funding to address those challenges. The ability of local public safety leaders to guide funds toward priority safety initiatives encourages a holistic approach to improving safety in communities with diverse needs.”