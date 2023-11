A bit of holiday magic will be blossoming at the annual Atkinson Garden Club’s Greens and Gifts Sale.

Items designed to help residents deck their halls include tabletop holly trees, kissing balls and centerpieces with candles. Those wishing White Christmas specialty gifts are advised to preorder at atkinsongardenclub.com.

The sale takes place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H.