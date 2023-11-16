Groveland Fire Department and Firefighters Association Plan Turkey Raffle Friday Night

The Groveland Fire Department and the Groveland Firefighters Association are holding their annual turkey raffle Friday to benefit a scholarship for a Pentucket Regional High School or Whitter Regional Vocational Technical High School student who lives in the Pentucket region.

The raffle includes 40 frozen turkeys that were donated by Fada Issa, owner of Groveland Auto Repair and Sales. Prizes, including gift cards, cash and other donations will also be distributed to raffle winners. Pizza and refreshments will also be served.

Tickets for the turkey raffle are $1 and may be purchased from any Groveland firefighter. Tickets for the cash prize raffle are $10 and may be purchased during the event Friday, Nov. 17, starting at 7 p.m., at the Central Fire Station, 181 Main St., Groveland.

Residents who wish to participate in the turkey raffle must attend the event in order to win. Others who wish to participate in the cash prize raffle do not need to be in attendance to win the prize.