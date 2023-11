The Greater Haverhill Arts Association holds its Holiday Art Show and sale of fine art by local artists Friday and through the weekend.

Framed and unframed original art, cards and calendars for holiday gifting are available Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17-19, from noon-4 p.m., at Veasey Park, 201 Washington St., Groveland. There will be a public reception Saturday, Nov. 18, from noon-4 p.m.