Northern Essex Community College Alumni Magazine Wins National Award for Pandemic Rebound Issue

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education—CASE for short—is recognizing the Northern Essex Community College alumni magazine, “alumnecc,” with its “Best of District 1” award.

The fall 2022 edition of the magazine won in the Alumni/General Interest category for two-year institutions. The issue focused on the theme of “Better Together,” highlighting ways the Northern Essex Community College community and its alumni rebounded from the challenges of the pandemic.

“To be recognized by CASE is truly a special honor,” says college Vice President for Institutional Advancement Allison Dolan-Wilson. “Not only is it a testament to the hard work of our IA team at Northern Essex, but it demonstrates to our CASE colleagues around the globe the impact of this work at the community college level.”

CASE is a global nonprofit association dedicated to supporting educational advancement professionals—in alumni relations, communications, development, marketing, and advancement services. Other District 1 winners in the printed magazine categories include Boston University, Harvard University, Smith College, UMass Amherst and Yale University.