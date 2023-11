Members of the Haverhill High School class of 2012 plan to share fond memories and meet with old friends and classmates during their reunion this Saturday night.

Class President Joe Sherlock says graduates of the class are welcome to join in at Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Garibaldi Club, 86 Washington St., Haverhill. There will be a cash bar and light catering. There is no entry fee.