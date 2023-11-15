Groveland Firefighters to Receive Live Fire Training This Weekend

The Groveland Fire Department will be participating in live fire training this weekend in collaboration with the Massachusetts Fire Academy.

Fire Chief Robert Valentine said the training takes place Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Strawberry Field, 150 Center St., Groveland. The Massachusetts Fire Academy will provide a live fire trailer for Groveland firefighters and others from across Essex County to participate in the training.

“This training is extremely valuable, as members will be able to practice their skills in a real fire simulation and work with personnel across the county to strengthen their skills,” Valentine said.

The trailer produces gas-fed fires without danger to the environment. Firefighters will also be using water from department apparatuses so as not to disrupt the neighborhood water and will only use hydrants in the event of an emergency.