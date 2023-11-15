‘Candyland Christmas,’ 59th Annual VFW Santa Parade, Sunday, From Bradford to Downtown

The 59th Annual VFW Santa Parade, themed “Candyland Christmas,” takes place this Sunday.

Before Santa makes his appearance, parade onlookers will be greeted by Grand Marshal Erin Erler of Cakes by Erin and view a variety of marching bands and other entertainment. VFW Santa Parade Committee Chairman Daniel P. Plourde Sr. told WHAV there are almost twice as many floats in the parade this year.

“We have considerably more floats than normal this year and there seem to be a lot of businesses entering their floats which is probably because businesses are just doing better and things are changing, or have changed since COVID, so it’s great publicity for them. They also make a donation to our cause which is lovely for us,” he explained.

Plourde, who is in his ninth year as chair, said the parade tends to cost about $40,000 annually.

For the public the parade begins Sunday, Nov. 19, running from Caleb Dustin Hunking School, along Route 125, crossing the Basiliere Bridge, turning left onto Merrimack Street, then right onto Emerson Street and ending on Ginty Boulevard.

All marching bands and floats form after 9:45 a.m., on school grounds at the Winchester Street side-entrance off Fernwood Avenue. The exit is only from Revere Street and from the front South Main Street gate.

Before streets close at about 12:15 p.m., Driscoll Funeral Home is again offering parking in its expanded lot behind 309 S. Main St., Bradford. Those taking advantage of the convenience are asked to bring a canned good or make a donation to the Angelo Petrozzelli Food Pantry at Sacred Hearts Parish. Restrooms will be available.

A complete list of participants and floats appears on this story at WHAV.net.

PRE-PARADE DIVISION: Devin Willette and Zach Ewing, Organizers

All fire engines, antique cars and emergency vehicles assemble at Cumberland, Edmund and Kensington Avenues. This division steps off at 12:55 p.m.

Haverhill Fire Department Color Guard & Officers

Fire Engines from across Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire

Trinity Ambulance and other Emergency Vehicles

American Red Cross Vehicle

The Salvation Army Vehicle

Broco Oil Veterans Truck

Hoffman Auto School

Wicked Jeeps of New Hamshire

Antique & Specialty Cars

FIRST DIVISION: Dan Plourde, Sr. Organizer

The first division forms at the Bradford Fire Station and unless otherwise indicated below. The first division steps off promptly at 1 p.m.

59th Annual VFW Santa Parade Banner “Candyland Christmas”

Haverhill High School Jr. ROTC Color Guard and Unit

Grand Marshal Erin Erler, Cakes by Erin

Lorraine Post 29 VFW Comander

Haverhill District Council Veterans

Amvets Post 147 Color Guard

Amvets Post 147 Commander Richard Burnell

Greater Haverhill Korean Veterans Association

Hannah Dustin Chapter 20 Disabled American Veterans (DAV) & Vehicle

U.S. Marine Corps League

Essex County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard and Marchers

Haverhill Police Department Color Guard & Officers

Northern Essex Community Police

City and state officials

SECOND DIVISION: Danielle Graham, Organizer

Opportunity Works Float

Tilton Elementary School

New Liberty Jazz Band

Haverhill Freemasonry Float

Junior Miss Hampton Beach

Pentucket Bank Float

Sponsored by Pentucket Bank Banner

Salem High School Marching Band

Wicked Axe Float

Moody Preschool Float

The Great American Marching Band

artlett School & Assessment Center

Affordable Restaurant Equipment Float

The Dance Works

The Neighborhood Float

The J.G. Whittier Drama Club

Gould’s Junk Removal Float

THIRD DIVISION: Andrew Plourde, Organizer

Sponsored by Covanta Banner

Georgetown Royal Lancers High School Marching Band

Haverhill Youth Soccer

Haverhill Fire Department Float

Haverhill Garden Club

King Grace Church Float

Sponsored by Crescent Farms Banner

The Clan MacPhearson Pipes & Drums

Cub Scout Pack 63 Float

Last Hope K9 Rescue

NRT Bus Float

Ocasio’s True Martial Arts, Inc.

Beverly High School Marching Band

Crescent Yacht Club Float

Hunking Bobcat Cheerleading

Sacred Hearts School Float

Bradford Country Club Golf Tournament Winner Float

Sponsored by Bradford Country Club Banner

Londonderry High School Lancers Marching Band

FOURTH DIVISION: Dan Plourde Jr, and Kevin Bolduc, Organizers

Betsy Conte Food Drive

Haverhill Lions Club

Greenleaf Academy Float

Haverhill Girls Softball League Float

Reading High School Marching Band

Consentino NJHS Float

HCS Accessibility Solutions Float

Plaistow BSA Troop 18

New Magnolia Jazz Band

Nots Barber Shop Float

G’s Restaurant Float

Greater Haverhill Pentucket Youth Hockey

UNH Winterguard

VFW Santa Parade Donation Float & Collectors

Laps 4 Backs

Academy Lanes Youth Bowling League Float

Karla Pattivina’s Dance Academy

FIFTH DIVISION: Jessica Plourde, Organizer