The spirit of the season is coming to Gale Park with the annual lighting of the holiday trees there.

The Gale Park Neighbors will serve hot cocoa and fresh baked goods will be on sale on Sunday, Nov. 26, beginning at 6 p.m., at the park located between Kenoza Avenue and Mill Street in Haverhill.

Santa will stop by and the public is invited to attend. All proceeds will pay for maintenance of the park’s new granite fountain.