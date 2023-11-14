Amazon Selects Northern Essex Community College for Employee Career Choice Program

Northern Essex Community College was recently selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees with access to the college’s 60 degree and certificate programs.

As a partner for the Career Choice program, Amazon covers tuition and fees for eligible employees to enroll in courses at Northern Essex. They can choose from a wide variety of educational offerings, including high school completion/GED, English as a Second Language courses, certificate programs and associate degree programs.

“We are looking forward to welcoming these Amazon employees on our campuses and into our classrooms,” says Northern Essex Dean of Enrollment Services Donna Bertolino. “Northern Essex is committed to increasing access to higher education in our communities, and partnerships like these are critical to that mission.”

Amazon offers the educational benefit to help employees learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program provides pre-paid college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs.

“We’re looking forward to Northern Essex coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” says Amazon’s Career Choice Global Program Lead Tammy Thieman. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere.”