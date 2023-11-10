MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Nov. 16 Offers Variety of Skilled and Entry Level Positions

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, Home Instead, the Massachusetts Trial Court, Coastal Industries Windows and Doors, L’Arche Boston North, Haverhill Public Schools, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Opportunity Works and Department of Developmental Services are among the employers showcasing job opportunities when MakeIT Haverhill holds its November job fair next week.

Employers will conduct interviews for a variety of jobs ranging, including customer support center representatives, custodians, case specialists, secretaries, security guard, licensed practical nurses and other professions. Employers offer free training, and bilingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

The job fair is Thursday, Nov. 16, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

Also on hand will be MassHire, offering free job corps training program for youth ages 16-24; Haverhill Health Department, providing free blood pressure testing and Narcan kits; and Haverhill Public Library, offering help with resume building, bilingual books, Hi-Set/GED, SATs/ACT practice books, museum passes and more.

