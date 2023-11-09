Women’s Edge Names UMass Lowell as Among Top 100 Women-Led Businesses

UMass Lowell was recently named as one of the state’s most successful organizations led by a woman.

The university ranks first in the education sector and No. 17 overall in The Women’s Edge 2023 Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts. The university said this marks the seventh consecutive year UMass Lowell has been named among the Top 20 such organizations. It is the first year of Chancellor Julie Chen’s leadership.

“UMass Lowell is proud to pioneer innovative teaching and research; paid, career-connected opportunities; diversity; and a sense of belonging on campus in service to our students and the greater community,” Chen said.

According to the findings, taken together, the 100 businesses and nonprofits on the 2023-2024 list represent a total revenue and operating budget of $84 billion. To determine the rankings, The Women’s Edge, a nonprofit that supports female business leaders, examined each organization’s revenue or operating budget, along with other variables, including number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity and innovative projects.

Results of the annual compilation were announced last Friday in Boston.

