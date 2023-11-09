River Bards Feature Married Poetry Team, Masciale and Zampino Wednesday

Angela Masciale and Daniel Zampino are the featured poets next week when the Haverhill River Bards meet for the last poetry night of the fall season.

Masciale and Zampino are described as “a powerful husband and wife team, oftentimes collaborating in music and poetry.” They have been individually published in many poetry anthologies such as 20/20 Vision Rockport New Years Eve 2020, Silence Anthology of Poems, Nature Poets Vol. 2, Indian Poetry Anthology and many others edited by poet Sourav Sarkar of India. They have been inspired by their world travels creating music, art, writing and poetry reflective of their experiences.

Masciale is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, poet and psychiatric nurse practitioner, while Zampino is a poet, fiction writer, lawyer and slate-stone relief sculptor.

Haverhill River Bards meet Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 7-8:30 p.m., at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St, Haverhill. The program is fee and no registration is necessary.

