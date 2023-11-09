Fall Bazaar Offers Shish Kebab, Losh Kebab and More Saturday

Mouth-watering helpings of shish kebab, losh kebab (lamb burgers) and more will be available at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe’s annual fall bazaar.

Raw wildflower honey and pastries may be purchased at booths and tables. Gift baskets will be raffled off and cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200 will be awarded. A portion of the sales of each dinner will be donated to the People of Artsakh who were forcibly removed from their homes.

The fall bazaar takes place Saturday, Nov. 11, from noon-5 p.m., at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...