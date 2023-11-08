Sens. Finegold and Payano Seek Resident Input at Tuesday Haverhill Conversation

WHAV News Staff By |

Sen. Pavel Payano, center, presents citation to Haverhill Latino Coalition board member Fermin de la Cruz for his work getting Community Action and Essex County Community Foundation grants to help hundreds of Latino families affected by COVID-19. Others present were, from left, Coalition President Argenis Marte, Reps. Ryan Hamilton and Andy Vargas and Sen. Barry Finegold. (Courtesy photograph.)

State Sens. Barry R. Finegold and Pavel Payano are inviting residents to express their opinions on issues important to them, ask questions and learn more about local and state matters during a Haverhill town hall forum next week.

Finegold and Payano are expected to outline their legislative priorities and Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan M. Hamilton will share remarks.

The town hall, called “Haverhill Community Conversation,” takes place Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 6-7 p.m., at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Comments are closed.