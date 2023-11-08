Sens. Finegold and Payano Seek Resident Input at Tuesday Haverhill Conversation

State Sens. Barry R. Finegold and Pavel Payano are inviting residents to express their opinions on issues important to them, ask questions and learn more about local and state matters during a Haverhill town hall forum next week.

Finegold and Payano are expected to outline their legislative priorities and Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan M. Hamilton will share remarks.

The town hall, called “Haverhill Community Conversation,” takes place Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 6-7 p.m., at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

