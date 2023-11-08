Haverhill Public Library Offers Free Internet Basic Courses Next Two Thursdays

Uncertain how to tell your right-click from your left-click on a computer mouse?

If the answer is yes, or if you find the internet a confusing, frustrating place, then a Haverhill Public Library class may help. Internet Basics I and II will be offered Thursdays, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, from 6-7 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.

Classes are geared for people who have limited mouse skills or have never touched a computer. The class teaches how to use a computer, mouse and keyboard. Students will also learn how to find information online and will develop web browsing skills.

