Greater Haverhill Chamber Launches Santa Stumble Stroll, Dec. 1 in Downtown Haverhill

A new holiday tradition—a “Santa Stumble Stroll”—is being introduced by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.

The first ever annual Santa Stumble Stroll takes place Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 on, around downtown Haverhill. It features specialty cocktails from such participating restaurants and bars as Casa Blanca Mexican Cantina, 7 p.m.; G’s Texas Southern Flare, 8 p.m.; Peddler’s Daughter Restaurant and Pub, 9 p.m.; and Smith’s Tavern, 10 p.m.

Santa costumes are mandatory for this 21+ event.

For admission, participants are asked to bring a toy for Ozzie’s Kids to be dropped off at Casa Blanca.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...