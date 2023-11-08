Barrett Becomes Haverhill’s First Woman Elected Mayor; Election Brings New Faces at all Levels

By Marc Lemay.

You can call her Mayor-Elect Melinda E. Barrett.

On Tuesday, the 10-year city councilor defeated Guy E. Cooper for the seat in the corner office of City Hall. Barrett received 7,038 votes to Cooper’s 3,024 votes in unofficial results. In her acceptance speech to supporters, she reflected on the overall movement that not only brought her into office by a more than 2-1 margin, but also swept in a record number of women to other offices and brought a change in the system of local government.

“It’s a happy night for Haverhill—A new day with a new Council and new School Committee, ward representation. It is time for change,” she said.

Barrett made history last night by being elected as the first female mayor of the city. She said she plans on including more people in the process.

“I love this city. If you know me, you know I love this city so much. And I know we can do so much better and include so many more people in our discussions and in our committees. And by including more people, it doesn’t exclude anybody. It just opens it up a little more.”

Barrett’s victory party at Maria’s in downtown Haverhill brought many other victors, including Ward 2 City Councilor-elect Katrina Hobbs-Everett, Ward 1 School Committee member-elect Erica Diaz who ran a write-in campaign with no contenders on the ballot and Ward 6 School Committee member-elect Yonnie Collins.

Other new faces in city government include Ward 1 City Councilor-elect Ralph T. Basiliere, Ward 3 City Councilor-elect Devan M. Ferreira, Ward 3 School Committee member-elect Cheryl A. Ferguson, Ward 4 School Committee member-elect Mikaela D. Lalumiere, Ward 5 School Committee member-elect Jill Taylor Story and Ward 7 School Committee member-elect Thomas Grannemann.

Just over 10,000 votes were cast in the election, with nearly 21% of the registered voters casting their ballots.

See full unofficial election results.

Campaign Totals 1-1 1-2 1-3 2-1 2-2 2-3 3-1 3-2 3-3 4-1 4-2 4-3 5-1 5-2 5-3 6-1 6-2 6-3 7-1 7-2 7-2A 7-3 Mayor 0 Barrett, Melinda E. 7038 81 153 210 394 422 139 195 188 198 419 548 429 359 388 531 276 441 434 358 219 54 602 Cooper, Guy E. 3024 38 72 89 105 133 48 55 64 64 207 285 239 191 206 291 184 149 180 106 104 30 184 Write-ins 66 3 4 3 2 2 2 7 7 3 1 2 5 2 14 3 1 5 Blanks 0 City Council-At Large 0 Sullivan, Thomas J. 6418 81 154 196 329 360 126 172 165 161 405 532 402 329 374 541 288 424 404 289 187 60 439 LePage, Colin F. 4970 49 105 138 244 262 91 110 110 109 286 418 348 274 301 424 237 289 321 218 201 41 394 Simmons, Fred A. 3850 45 100 113 181 181 68 117 114 98 236 314 258 213 201 328 201 229 267 162 123 28 273 Michitson, John A. 6508 68 139 182 332 353 106 156 170 154 415 535 452 345 389 553 301 402 415 281 185 54 521 Jordan, Timothy J. 6189 52 115 172 361 367 99 152 145 143 369 519 389 300 383 474 280 389 380 300 208 52 540 write in 100 1 2 5 3 4 2 2 2 5 18 9 3 8 6 3 2 5 4 5 11 City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. 412 69 136 207 Veras, Alexander Robert 175 43 65 67 write in 3 1 1 1 City Council Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni 371 163 161 47 Hobbs Everett, Katrina E.J. 816 311 368 137 4 2 1 City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan M. 593 206 193 194 write in 1 2 2 City Council Ward 4 Quimby, Kenneth E. 625 193 235 197 Lewandowski, Melissa J. 1390 403 549 438 5 3 City Council Ward 5 Toohey, Shaun P. 1125 324 329 472 Morales, Michael 778 205 248 325 1 1 1 City Council Ward 6 McGonagle, Michael S. 990 260 318 412 Aguilo, Oliver 594 165 255 174 3 1 1 City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. 1254 364 255 65 570 10 6 3 15 School Committee Ward 1 Diaz, Erica (write-in) 0 write in 29 42 44 School Committee Ward 2 Sullivan, Gail M. 846 345 379 122 Sapienza-Donais, Toni 316 122 138 56 5 4 1 School Committee Ward 3 Dilonex, Liliana 283 125 78 80 Ferguson, Cheryl A. 329 80 125 124 write in 6 2 8 School Committee Ward 4 Lalumiere, Mikaela D. 1374 402 518 454 Simmons, Fred A. 552 160 228 164 5 5 3 School Committee Ward 5 Story, Jill Taylor 1209 305 384 520 Hickey, Lynette 584 205 161 218 1 3 3 School Committee Ward 6 Pfeil, Chad 565 140 188 237 Collins, Yonnie 922 264 344 314 3 5 1 School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas W. 1011 277 163 52 519 Rogers, Hunter Price 529 165 133 22 209 2 2 2 5 Ballot Questions Question 1: YES Simultaneously holding 8310 90 184 245 404 466 131 207 196 225 516 692 522 444 517 690 374 477 511 389 269 64 697 Question 1: NO Simultaneously holding 1296 19 27 49 66 68 41 24 43 33 74 118 103 72 54 89 63 90 73 59 43 17 71 Question 2: Yes Limit on running 8588 93 192 249 420 490 140 207 198 216 548 704 571 454 541 707 384 481 531 404 286 65 707 Question 2: No Limit on running 1172 18 23 42 65 46 40 24 41 43 63 98 77 77 46 93 60 95 68 48 27 18 60

