Barrett Becomes Haverhill’s First Woman Elected Mayor; Election Brings New Faces at all Levels

You can call her Mayor-Elect Melinda E. Barrett.

On Tuesday, the 10-year city councilor defeated Guy E. Cooper for the seat in the corner office of City Hall. Barrett received 7,038 votes to Cooper’s 3,024 votes in unofficial results. In her acceptance speech to supporters, she reflected on the overall movement that not only brought her into office by a more than 2-1 margin, but also swept in a record number of women to other offices and brought a change in the system of local government.

“It’s a happy night for Haverhill—A new day with a new Council and new School Committee, ward representation. It is time for change,” she said.

Barrett made history last night by being elected as the first female mayor of the city. She said she plans on including more people in the process.

“I love this city. If you know me, you know I love this city so much. And I know we can do so much better and include so many more people in our discussions and in our committees. And by including more people, it doesn’t exclude anybody. It just opens it up a little more.”

Barrett’s victory party at Maria’s in downtown Haverhill brought many other victors, including Ward 2 City Councilor-elect Katrina Hobbs-Everett, Ward 1 School Committee member-elect Erica Diaz who ran a write-in campaign with no contenders on the ballot and Ward 6 School Committee member-elect Yonnie Collins.

Other new faces in city government include Ward 1 City Councilor-elect Ralph T. Basiliere, Ward 3 City Councilor-elect Devan M. Ferreira, Ward 3 School Committee member-elect Cheryl A. Ferguson, Ward 4 School Committee member-elect Mikaela D. Lalumiere, Ward 5 School Committee member-elect Jill Taylor Story and Ward 7 School Committee member-elect Thomas Grannemann.

Just over 10,000 votes were cast in the election, with nearly 21% of the registered voters casting their ballots.

See full unofficial election results.

