Free Mental Health Essentials for Parents and Caregivers Nov. 15 Online

By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Haverhill Public Schools is presenting a free, online class on supporting yourself and your family when loved ones need mental health help.

During “Mental Health Essentials for Parents and Caregivers,” strategies will be outlined for how and where to get professional help and much more. It is presented in concert with the Mental Health Collaborative and is the second part in a Wellness Caregiver Series.

The program takes place Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom. Register online. Translation services are available.

Comments are closed.