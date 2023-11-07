Free Mental Health Essentials for Parents and Caregivers Nov. 15 Online

Haverhill Public Schools is presenting a free, online class on supporting yourself and your family when loved ones need mental health help.

During “Mental Health Essentials for Parents and Caregivers,” strategies will be outlined for how and where to get professional help and much more. It is presented in concert with the Mental Health Collaborative and is the second part in a Wellness Caregiver Series.

The program takes place Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom. Register online. Translation services are available.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...