Rawson is November and December Featured Artist at iHub

Tina Rawson is Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s featured member artist of the for November and December.
Painting by Tina Rawson. (Courtesy photograph.)
Rawson’s work is featured at the Art Niche at UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. It is open to the public during regular iHub hours.
There’s more online at GHAA.art.
