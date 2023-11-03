Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Lawrence Man in New York in Connection with Murder

The 18-year-old Lawrence man wanted in connection with a Worcester murder was arrested Thursday in New York.

The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said Kevin Rodriguez was arrested without incident on a warrant, charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

Early’s office said Sunday two men were found with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, on the Worcester State University campus. Both were taken to area hospitals and a 19-year-old died from his injuries. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Worcester Police, Worcester State University Police, Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office worked together to locate and arrest Rodriguez.

The investigation into the shootings is ongoing.

