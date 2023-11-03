Merrimack Valley Credit Union Donates $30,000 to Haverhill’s Emmaus

Merrimack Valley Credit Union recently donated $30,000 to Haverhill’s Emmaus, which provides emergency shelter and affordable housing to families and individuals facing homelessness.

The Credit Union began supporting Emmaus in 1994 and is currently the nonprofit’s longest running and largest corporate partner with more than $500,000 donated to Emmaus over nearly three decades.

“Our organization has been a proud supporter of Emmaus Inc. since the 1990s, and we are so grateful for all that they do to elevate our community,” said Merrimack Valley Credit Union President and CEO John J. Howard. “We all experience difficult times in our lives, but organizations like Emmaus offering incredible resources for those in need are the catalyst for positive change in our communities.”

Emmaus CEO Jeanine T. Murphy thanked the Credit Union, saying, “On behalf of the families and single adults who call Emmaus home, we wish to express our gratitude to the MVCU leadership and staff for their extraordinary commitment to our organization over the past 29 years.”

