JGW Drama Presents The Addams Family Tonight and This Weekend

Tonight is opening night for the JGWDrama’s presentation of “The Addams Family” which also continues Saturday and Sunday.

The action-packed comedy promises to rattle your bones and give you goosebumps.

Shows take place tonight and Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 and 5:30 p.m., at John Greenleaf Whittier School, 256 Concord St., Haverhill. Tickets are $10 each for those ages 18 to 65, and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets available at the door or online here.

There is accessible parking and wheelchair access.

