Bruins Legend-turned-Marathoner Chara to Run Feaster Five

Bruins legend-turned-Marathoner Zdeno Chara will run the Feaster Five and serve as the official race starter, launching the start of thousands of runners and walkers who will head down Main Street on Thanksgiving morning.

Chara, who completed the Boston Marathon earlier this year, will be joined by longtime Feaster Five VIP and World Marathon Challenge Champion Becca Pizzi. Chara was the longtime captain of the Boston Bruins and played 24 seasons in the NHL. Pizzi was the first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge—running seven marathons, on seven continents, in seven days. She’s now done it twice and won both times. This September, Pizzi completed her quest to run a marathon in all 50 states and two weeks later competed in the World Championship Ironman event in Kona, Hawaii. Pizzi was Chara’s running coach and they ran the 2023 Boston Marathon together.

“Zdeno and Becca are two amazing athletes and generous human beings who really exemplify the sport of running,” said Tom Licciardello, one of the founders of the Feaster Five. “We’re excited to have Becca back again and really thrilled to welcome Zdeno to the Feaster Five.”

The 36th Annual Feaster Five Road Race is hosted by the Merrimack Valley Striders running club. With just a few weeks left to register, the Feaster Five expects to exceed 6,000 participants in the race, which includes a 5K and 5 Mile course option.

The Feaster Five will also present “Sidney’s Rainbow Run” Kids Run in honor of Sidney Mae Olson. The Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Fund is one the 2023 Feaster Five beneficiaries.

Sidney’s Rainbow Run will take place at 7:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, prior to the Feaster Five 5K and five-mile events at 8:30 a.m. The run will be held along the Balmoral Track in Andover.

Along with Sidney’s Rainbow Fund, proceeds from the Feaster Five will support the Merrimack Valley Striders’ High School Scholarship fund, the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Bellesini Academy and Groundwork Lawrence.

Registration is open now and the first 5,000 registrants are guaranteed to receive the high quality, long-sleeved race t-shirt. Race day is Nov. 23, 2023 in downtown Andover, with a three-day race expo beginning Nov, 20 at the Merrimack Valley YMCA.

There’s more at feasterfive.com.

