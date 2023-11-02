Tattersall Farm Plans Stargazing Night with Astronomers Nov. 9

Let local astronomers take you on a guided tour of the heavens.

Follow the trail of red glow sticks from the parking lot at Tattersall Farm to the observing area. Telescopes will be set up and local amateur astronomers Ken Muise and Mike McDougal will introduce visitors to awe inspiring views of nebulae, galaxies, star clusters and planets.

The stargazing event at 542 North Broadway, Haverhill, takes place on Thursday Nov. 9, from 6-7:30 p.m. Rain dates of Nov. 10 or 11 will be scheduled as needed and posted on Facebook. Visitors are asked not to use flashlights or flash photography when approaching or near the telescopes. Insect repellent is suggested.

