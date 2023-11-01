Methuen Police Lt. Gunter Takes Home Veterans Award at Lawrence Vietnam Memorial Road Race

One might say Methuen Police Lt. James Gunter ran away with the show last Sunday as he won the Veterans award at the 26th Annual Lawrence Vietnam Memorial Road Race.

The 25-year veteran of the Methuen Police Department is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and served active duty from 1988-1995. During that time, he was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington; Okinawa, Japan; and Fort Devens. With intentions of spending a career in the Army, the birth of his first child changed his mind. Gunter decided then he would fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a police officer.

This years’ race was the second year in a row that Gunter dedicated himself to run in. At the closing ceremonies, he was awarded the Veteran Award for the top time for veteran runners in his age group. When asked why he runs the race, Gunter responded, “I have been working hard on myself mentally and physically over the last three years, and I wanted to push myself. We can all do it, and I hope to inspire fellow veterans and officers to run in next year’s race.”

Gunter dedicated this race to his father-in-law, Dennis Bergeron, a Navy Vietnam veteran.

