Haverhill School Sports Teams Receive Accolades on Recent Wins From Superintendent

Haverhill High School sports teams have been on a roll over the past few weeks.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta put on her sports commentator’s hat at last Thursday’s School Committee meeting to praise those team’s recent wins.

“(The) girl’s volleyball team won the conference championship this weekend for the third straight year. The team finished the regular season with 17 wins and one loss and they are ranked number two in the state. The girl’s cross-country team are also tearing it up. They won the Merrimack Valley championship this fall. They finished undefeated in the division with a perfect 5-0 record. It was the first Merrimack Valley championship for the girl’s cross-country team since 2011,” she said.

Marotta also praised high school sophomore Tony Murphy for winning the Merrimack Valley golf individual championship last Thursday.

In addition, Haverhill was the host for the conference swimming championship last week. Ten teams took part in the competition which included diving as well as swimming.

