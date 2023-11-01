Greater Haverhill Chamber Seeks Downtown Haverhill Street Lamp Wreath Sponsors

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is looking for street lamp post sponsors as it prepares to hang wreaths in downtown Haverhill for the holiday season.

Businesses are asked to sign-up for an 18-inch wreath with a bow and sponsor name by Wednesday, Nov. 15. Wreaths will be displayed along Merrimack, Washington and Wingate Streets and parts of Essex Street through the holidays.

Fees are $100 for one lamp pole, $150 for two; and $200 for three lamp poles. Businesses need only to provide a logo and the Chamber will make the rest of the arrangements.

Those interested may order online at HaverhillChamber.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...