Dedication of Haverhill’s New Gale Park Fountain to Take Place Saturday Morning

Residents are invited to the dedication of a new granite fountain Saturday at Gale Park—the first classically styled fountain since the cast iron Carleton Fountain was moved in 1913 to Winnekenni basin.

Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan will serve as master of ceremonies, introducing Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Sen. Barry R. Finegold, Rep. Andy X. Vargas and Gale Park neighbor Dan Robertson. The dedication is in honor of “Haverhill’s first responders, educators, essential workers and volunteers who make our community a better place to live.” It takes place Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m., at the park between Kenoza Avenue and Mill Street. The new 15,000-pound, solid granite fountain, features egg and dart carving and is topped by a granite pineapple.

“Our committee chose a pineapple because it is a traditional symbol of welcome, which is fitting because Gale Park is a gateway to Haverhill from the north and east,” said Kathy Fitts, co-chair of the Gale Park Neighborhood Association.

WHAV has detailed efforts to replace the fountain since at least 2019.

The committee reports the new fountain and park improvements cost $200,000. Finegold was the lead sponsor this year in securing $50,000 for continuing repairs and improvements to Gale Park. Private donors include Atwood Memorial, which created and donated the dedication plaque; Haverhill Bank; Pentucket Bank; Dellbrook|JKS; Covanta; and the Procopio Companies.

“The Gale Park Neighbors are very happy to dedicate this fountain and restore Gale Park to something that truly represents the respect and thanks that we have for those that have served their country and now also those that serve their community,” said Robertson.

The city demolished a broken stone and concrete water sprayer in March. A & R Construction assembled the three-tier fountain in sections after its arrival this summer. Gale Park is also the site of three veterans’ memorials—one dedicated to Haverhill residents who fought in World War I, one for veterans of the Spanish American War and one for all women veterans, past and present.

The original cast iron fountain at the site was given to the park by philanthropist and former Mayor James Hazen Carleton in 1892.

