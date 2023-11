A local sculptor Thursday reveals the challenges he faced in his childhood through the pages of his new book “Exit 48.”

Dale Rogers, the artist who created the Big Dog visible at what was Interstate 495’s Exit 48, speaks of his learning disability and other events that shaped his life. Rogers will speak about his book on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

