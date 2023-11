AgeSpan’s Power of Pets Program is having a fundraiser tonight to help people aged 65 and up pay for veterinary bills.

The agency says pet ownership helps lower stress and blood pressure and increases feelings of social support. Supporters plan to gather tonight, Nov. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at the dog-friendly BareWolf Brewing, 12 Oakland St., Amesbury.

Tickets are $15 each and good for one craft beer, food, fun and prizes. They are available at the door or online here.

