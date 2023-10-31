51-Year-Old Haverhill Man Faces Extradition in Connection with 2016 Conway, N.H., Murder

A 51-year-old Haverhill man is expected to face extradition to New Hampshire after being arrested in connection with a previously unresolved murder more than seven years ago.

A warrant was issued for Robert Dowling, charging him with second degree murder for the alleged killing of 64-year-old David Bruce Goodwin in Conway, N.H.

“Mr. Goodwin was attacked inside his living space at the Conway Valley Inn in Conway, N.H., on May 15, 2016, and passed away two days later. The cause of Mr. Goodwin’s death was blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of his death was homicide,” read a statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall and Conway Police Chief Christopher J. Mattei. They said a collaborative effort involving the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit working with the State Police Major Crime Unit led to the arrest.

Dowling was arrested in Massachusetts and charged with being a fugitive from justice. He is currently being held without bail. Extradition proceedings to New Hampshire will follow.

Formella and New Hampshire State Police thanked the Conway Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Haverhill Police Department and the Essex County District Attorney’s office for taking Dowling into custody on the fugitive from justice warrant.

