Veterans Services Secretary Santiago to Address Rotary’s Annual Veterans Awards Breakfast Nov. 9

State Veterans Services Secretary Jon Santiago addresses veterans and families this Thursday when the Rotary Club of Haverhill hosts its Eighth Annual Veterans Awards Breakfast.

Santiago serves as the first person to assume the veterans secretary role as a full cabinet-level position in Massachusetts. Santiago is a major in the U.S. Army Reserve, an emergency medicine physician at Boston Medical Center, a former volunteer in the Peace Corps and previously served as state representative for the 9th Suffolk district.

In keeping with its mission of service above self, the Rotary Club will honor veterans of all U.S. branches of the service for their unwavering dedication to community and our country. Awardees will have distinguished themselves through their military service as well as their continuing commitment to our community. Past honorees have devoted their time and energy to food pantries, education programs, youth projects, counseling for veterans and service to senior citizens.

The Eighth Annual Veterans Awards Breakfast takes place Thursday, Nov. 9, from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. All are welcome to attend. Admission is $50 per person and tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.com under Haverhill Rotary.

