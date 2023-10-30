Unseasonal Warmth Good Reason to Reflect on Comeau’s ‘A Sign At Sunrise In A Wells Beach Motel’

This past Saturday’s unseasonably warm temperatures brought many to recall their favorite summer memories and destinations.

Haverhill native and poet Dr. Raymond F. Comeau crafted a beautiful poem in time for the start of last summer, but time and space delayed its publication. This weekend’s reminder presents an opportunity below to travel back in time.

Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

A SIGN AT SUNRISE

IN A WELLS BEACH MOTEL

It was a torch below the horizon

Then a brilliant deep red eye

Impossible to even glance at

Except for those gabby

Zigzagging seagulls

Full of grace before the dawn

But it was the beam along the swells

Sparkling from sun to shore

That took aim I swear

Infiltrating through the window

And pulling out of me like a saint

The Our Father a rarity on my lips

I remember Poe writing

That our sins if they were known

Would burn the paper they were written on

And I confess being 80

That my sins would burn a hole

But will the beam make any difference

© Raymond Comeau June 2023

