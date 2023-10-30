Police Looking for 18-Year-Old Lawrence Man After Weekend Murder in Worcester

Police are searching for an 18-year-old Lawrence resident wanted in connection with a Worcester murder at Worcester State University.

The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Kevin Rodriguez said two men were found with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, on the Worcester campus. Both were taken to area hospitals and a 19-year-old died from his injuries. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Rodriguez last lived in Lawrence. He is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder. Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous. The public should call 911 immediately if they see Rodriguez.

Neither the victims nor Rodriguez were students of the university.

Worcester State University Police responded to the shooting scene after receiving a 911 call. Anyone with information on Rodriguez are asked to call Massachusetts State Police detectives at 508-453-7589 or Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

