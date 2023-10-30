Local Author Goudsward Releases Expanded Edition of ‘Ancient Stone Sites of New England’ Book

Local author and historian David Goudsward has released his 22nd book, a revised and expanded edition of his award-winning “Ancient Stone Sites of New England.”

In it, Goudsward discusses megalithic stones, stone chambers and petroglyphs scattered across New England. Theories regarding Norse, Phoenician, Irish, Celtic and Native American origins are presented.

Previous works include editing a three-book series of new fiction inspired by John Greenleaf Whittier and a study of horror writer H. P. Lovecraft’s visits to the Merrimack Valley. His next book will be a history of New England sea serpents.

“Ancient Stone Sites of New England” is available through Amazon and other bookstores.

