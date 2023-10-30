Big Dogs Fetch Winners at Annual Show in Support of Whittier Birthplace

Haverhill’s favorite dogs played a form of reverse fetch over the weekend, bringing in visitors for “Big Dog Show” at Bradford Common.

Whittier Birthplace again sponsored the signature public art exhibition of Haverhill-based artist Dale Rogers’ “American Dogs.” When the votes were counted, this year’s Best Dressed Big Dog was the Van Gogh Dog, decorated by Bradford Elementary School.

Second and third place finishers were Bobcat Dog, by the Caleb Dustin Hunking School, and Haverhill Fire Department, respectively.

Money raised help support the birthplace of John Greenleaf Whittier. Whittier Birthplace was organized in April 1893 to preserve the historic landscape, house and other buildings in, as near as possible, the same condition as when Whittier lived there and to provide public access to the property so that the legacy of Whittier’s literary and abolition works may be remembered.

