Whittier Tech Alumni to Celebrate School’s Golden Anniversary at Events Tonight and Nov. 19

Alumni of Whittier Regional Vocational High School have two opportunities to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary and learn more about plans to build a replacement building.

The first, alumni are invited to gather tonight, Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m., at Mission Oak Grill, 26 Green St., Newburyport. Appetizers will be served. On Sunday, Nov. 19, from 9-10 a.m., Whittier hosts a free beginner yoga class on the football field. There will be light morning refreshments and attendees have the option of walking the track.

Whittier Tech’s current building opened in 1973 and its last significant renovation was a roof replacement in 2007. The replacement school proposal will be voted upon during a districtwide referendum on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...