Plaistow, N.H., is inviting veterans to breakfast as part of the town’s upcoming Veteran’s Day program.

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., at the Vic Geary Center, 18 Greenough Road, in Plaistow.

Residents are asked to join in and add their thanks for veterans’ service.

