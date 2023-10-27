National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Takes Place Saturday

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place in Haverhill and area communities Saturday.

Presented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the collection “reflects the agency’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.”

Haverhill police accepts pills and patches Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the circle outside the police station entrance at 40 Bailey Boulevard. No liquids, needles, or other sharps can be accepted.

Plaistow, N.H., is also accepting unwanted or unneeded prescription drugs Saturday, from 10 a.m-2 p.m., at the Plaistow Emergency Room, 26 Plaistow Road, Plaistow.

