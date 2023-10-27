Howard to Receive Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Award Nov. 3

Merrimack Valley Credit Union President and CEO John J. Howard, a Marine Corps veteran, will be honored next week with the U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Award.

It will be presented by the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce during its annual Veterans Recognition Breakfast Forum. Brigadier General John J. Driscoll also is scheduled to address members and there will be a veterans’ business panel.

It takes place Friday, Nov. 3, from 8-9:30 a.m., at Salvatore’s at the Riverwalk, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence. The breakfast is free to veterans, $10 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members. Those interested may register at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

