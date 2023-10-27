Household Hazardous Waste Collection Takes Place Saturday at Haverhill Wastewater Plant

Haverhill’s fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day takes place tomorrow morning.

Residents may drop off a variety of items, including chemistry set chemicals; mercury products such as thermostats, fluorescent lamps and thermometers; oil paint and paint thinners, varnish, stain and shellac; moth balls and crystals; insecticides and pesticides; poisons; pool chemicals; waste fuels and more.

Collection takes place tomorrow, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wastewater Treatment plant, 40 South Porter St. It is open to residents with proof of residency required.

