Whittier Tech Receives $784,000 Grant to Train Adult Learners in High-Demand Trades

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School will use a $784,000 state grant to support expanded training opportunities for 125 adult learners.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch says Whittier Tech was one of 18 schools to share in more than $10.1 million in grants from the Career Technical Initiative, aimed at providing training in high-demand occupations within the trades, construction and manufacturing sectors.

“Whittier Tech’s night programs have provided adult learners with the skills and certifications they need to meet the needs of the region’s employers,” Lynch says.

Whittier Tech will provide training to 98 participants for welding, advanced manufacturing, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, culinary arts, marine technology, construction laborer and auto body positions. The school is partnering with such local businesses as Fairview Machine, Magellan, Aero Manufacturing, Don Kennett, Repairs Unlimited, Cousins Automotive, Cale Wood Construction, Star Construction, Twomey & Legare Contracting, Germaine Lawn & Landscape, Pepe Training, M.L. Mazzotta, Whitsons Culinary Group, A Sweet Affair, Chococoa Baking Company, Piquette & Howard Electric Service, Sanford Electric, Donahaue & Son, Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, Riverfront Marina and East Coast Flightcraft, American Boat & Yacht Council, Palmer Gas & Oil, Maffei Sudden Service, T.J. Thistlewood LLC, Momentum Manufacturing, East Coast Welding and Metalcrafters.

The grant supports programs during the summer of 2024. All classes will have up to 10 spaces available except for electrical, which will have 20. Eligible students must be Massachusetts residents, 18 years or older, and unemployed or underemployed.

