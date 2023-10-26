Pentucket Bank and Newburyport Bank Back Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Casino Royale

Pentucket Bank and Newburyport Bank jointly donated $10,500 recently to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill in support of the eighth annual Casino Royale, backing 20 youth programs in the community.

Casino Royale is the organization’s largest fundraiser and takes place Saturday, Nov. 18, at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill.

“It’s always a pleasure to support our local Boys and Girls Club and to align our banks with the great work they do in support of local youth,” said Jonathan H. Dowst, CEO of Pentucket Bank and Lloyd L. Hamm, CEO of Newburyport Bank. “The famous proverb ‘that it takes a village to raise a child’ is absolutely true. And our Boys and Girls Clubs play such an integral part in that.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Haverhill is one of the oldest established Clubs in the country, serving the community more than 120 years. The charitable foundations for both banks are also providing major commitments in advance of the Club’s upcoming capital campaign to build a new building. Dowst is serving as a capital campaign co-chair.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...