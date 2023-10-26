Judge Sends 54-Year-Old Haverhill Man to Prison Two Years for Failing to File as Sex Offender

A 54-year-old Haverhill man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and five years of supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved from the city to Fryeburg, Maine.

Frank Boyd was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young. Boyd pleaded guilty March 27, to failure to register as a sex offender in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. He was charged in a complaint during August of 2022 and later indicted a month later by a federal grand jury. Boyd has remained in state custody on unrelated charges since his arrest in July 2022.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston, Boyd was a Level 3 Sex Offender who had been convicted of sex offenses against children in 2001 and 2009 and was required to register as a sex offender and update his registration any time he moved or changed employment.

In 2020, he registered and listed a Haverhill address as his residence. Around March 23, 2021, officials discovered Boyd was no longer living at the Haverhill address listed on his registration form and was found to have moved to Fryeburg, Maine. He did not register as a sex offender in Maine nor update his sex offender registration in Massachusetts prior to his arrest. Boyd has three prior state court convictions in 2006, 2008 and 2015 for failure to register as a sex offender.

