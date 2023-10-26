Council Takes Final Formalities in Advance of Haverhill’s Consequential General Election

As part of a whirlwind meeting on Tuesday, the Haverhill City Council took the routine steps of approving a warrant for the upcoming general election and reminding residents of advance and convenient opportunities for voting.

The consequential election Tuesday, Nov. 7, implements the city’s first mostly ward-based system and decides what new face appears in City Hall’s corner office come January. Haverhill residents will elect one candidate for mayor, four for City Council at large, one candidate for ward city councilor in each of seven city wards, one candidate in each of those same wards for School Committee as well as vote on two non-binding questions.

Voting on that date start at 7 a.m. with the polls closing at 8 p.m. In addition, City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright reminded voters early voting is also be available beginning this coming Saturday.

“Early voting begins this Saturday, which is Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’ll have early voting Monday the 30th, Tuesday the 31st and Wednesday, Nov. 1st, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, November the second from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and then Friday, the third, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All early voting dates and times will be held in the old RMV location in the basement of City Hall, most easily accessible from the Newcomb Street side of the building,” she explained.

Councilors approved the warrant by a vote of 7-0 with Council President Timothy J. Jordan and Councilor Michael S. McGonagle absent.

A complete list of candidates appears below.

Campaign (Names are listed in ballot order under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Cooper, Guy E. City Council-At Large Sullivan, Thomas J. LePage, Colin F. Simmons, Fred A. Michitson, John A. Jordan, Timothy J. City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. Veras, Alexander Robert City Council Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni Hobbs Everett, Katrina E.J. City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan M. City Council Ward 4 Quimby, Kenneth E. Lewandowski, Melissa J. City Council Ward 5 Toohey, Shaun P. Morales, Michael City Council Ward 6 McGonagle, Michael S. Aguilo, Oliver City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. School Committee-At Large* Magliocchetti, Paul A. Rosa, Richard J. Ryan-Ciardiello, Maura L. School Committee Ward 1 Diaz, Erica (write-in) School Committee Ward 2 Sullivan, Gail M. Sapienza-Donais, Toni School Committee Ward 3 Dilonex, Liliana Ferguson, Cheryl A. School Committee Ward 4 Lalumiere, Mikaela D. Simmons, Fred A. School Committee Ward 5 Story, Jill Taylor Hickey, Lynette School Committee Ward 6 Pfeil, Chad Collins, Yonnie School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas W. Rogers, Hunter Price * No election in 2023

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...