Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Casino Royale Takes Place Nov. 18

By |

File Photograph (Image licensed from Ingram Image)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

The doors open on the popular Casino Royale Nov. 18, in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

The annual event—this year featuring a disco dance party them—features music by DJ Ron Carpenito, charitable gaming, silent auction, raffles, fine food and cocktails.

It takes place Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7-11 p.m., at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. Repeatedly voted as one of Haverhill’s best events, partygoers may buy a general admission ticket for $125 or a VIP high roller ticket for $175 that includes three drink tickets, extra gambling chips and extra raffle tickets for the door prize. More information and tickets online at haverhillbgc.org.

Comments are closed.