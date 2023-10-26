Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Casino Royale Takes Place Nov. 18

The doors open on the popular Casino Royale Nov. 18, in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

The annual event—this year featuring a disco dance party them—features music by DJ Ron Carpenito, charitable gaming, silent auction, raffles, fine food and cocktails.

It takes place Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7-11 p.m., at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. Repeatedly voted as one of Haverhill’s best events, partygoers may buy a general admission ticket for $125 or a VIP high roller ticket for $175 that includes three drink tickets, extra gambling chips and extra raffle tickets for the door prize. More information and tickets online at haverhillbgc.org.

