Whittier Tech Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Demonstrates ‘Building on Generations of Success’

The inaugural Whittier Tech Athletic Hall of Fame induction last weekend helped highlight the successes achieved by Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School over the past 50 years.

The dinner showcased 10 honorees set against the backdrop of the school’s golden anniversary as Superintendent Maureen Lynch told WHAV.

“Stories about Whittier Tech 30, 40, 50 years ago. It’s certainly not the same school that it is now, but it was really a phenomenal night, and really just so proud of everybody and the accomplishments that they have had and continue to have,” she said.

More than 200 community members attended the celebration, featuring Hall of Fame Selection Committee President Kevin Bradley as master of ceremonies.

More than 200 community members attended the celebration last Friday, featuring Hall of Fame Selection Committee President Kevin Bradley as master of ceremonies.

Among the 10 honorees were two teams—the 1979 football team and the 2005 girls’ basketball team; two coaches, Denis Cronin and Denise Woodcock; significant contributors Ed and Patricia Penney; and five former student-athletes, Stephen K. Jayne, class of 80, John Campbell, class of 88, Scott LaValley, class of 98, Alicia Cook, class of 2002, and Amanda Dennis, class of 2005.

Elaine Kevgas was also honored during the ceremony for her consistent dedication to Whittier Tech since 2004. Kevgas began as a substitute teacher at Whittier after a long career teaching English in another district. She now works during the day as an assistant in Whittier’s library, afternoons as a security guard, works in the cafeteria during night school and is a supportive presence at all Whittier events.

Whittier Tech Business Manager Kara Kosmes introduced Kevgas for recognition at the ceremony. History Instructor Alex Valhouli and Principal/Assistant Superintendent Chris Laganas added well-wishes in Greek, as Kevgas is very proud of her Greek heritage and is an active member of her church.

“As we look ahead to the next 50 years of ‘building on generations of success,’ we will strive to ensure that the students who pass through this school find that Whittier was a critical piece of their journeys into the workforce,” Lynch added.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...