Haverhill’s Masonic Lodge Hosts Open House Saturday; Members to Detail History

Joining with Masonic lodges across the Commonwealth, Freemasons from Haverhill’s Saggahew Lodge open their doors to the public tomorrow.

Those who’ve ever wondered who the Freemasons are, whether they are the descendants of the Knights Templars or what the inside of their buildings look like, the open house is a chance to find out.

Saggahew Lodge was chartered in 1865 when Merrimack Lodge, Haverhill’s first Masonic Lodge, had a membership that was bursting at its seams. Near the end of the Civil War, there was a great interest in Freemasonry as soldiers returned from war and began working in the shoe factories of Haverhill.

More than 200 lodges are hosting open houses to help the public gain a better understanding of Freemasonry. Members will provide tours of their building; talk about Freemasonry’s history; discuss its rituals, signs, and symbols; and explain what they do.

The Saggahew Lodge open house takes place tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 111 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

