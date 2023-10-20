Haverhill 2023 Budget Presentation Wins National Recognition

When budget time comes around in Haverhill, there is a lot back and forth between the mayor and members of the City Council. Last year’s budget was no exception, but the end result appears to have been an award-winning plan.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini told the councilors Tuesday the budget, which he called “beautiful,” received high honors from a professional organization of public finance officials throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“I’m very proud to tell you that the Government Finance Officers Association, a national organization, has awarded this budget this certificate of recognition for budget preparation and indicated that it was outstanding in four areas, as a policy document, as a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device,” the mayor said.

In a statement, the Chicago-based organization wrote budget documents must be rated “proficient” in each area under evaluation and in “the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories.”

“Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.”

Fiorentini said Haverhill is one of the few cities in the country to receive the “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award” and related “Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation,” and gave credit to the city’s Chief Financial Officer Angel A. Perkins and the entire Finance Department.

